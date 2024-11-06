Financial Survey: Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) and Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Vision Sensing Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and Vision Sensing Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $181.85 million 4.33 $76.89 million $1.71 7.82 Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Sensing Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 40.73% 15.90% 7.14% Vision Sensing Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Vision Sensing Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trinity Capital and Vision Sensing Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vision Sensing Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Vision Sensing Acquisition.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Vision Sensing Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Vision Sensing LLC.

