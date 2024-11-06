M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.55 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in M/I Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $776,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
