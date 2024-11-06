Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

