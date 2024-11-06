CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.58. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

