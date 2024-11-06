Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

