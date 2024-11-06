Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $7.88.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
