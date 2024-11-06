PENN Entertainment (PENN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

PENN opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Anuj Dhanda purchased 15,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anuj Dhanda bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,023.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 79,200 shares of company stock worth $1,450,548 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

View Our Latest Report on PENN Entertainment

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.