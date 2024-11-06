Chorus Aviation (CHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Chorus Aviation had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of C$351.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.00 million.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHR opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Levenson bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$121,440.00. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile



Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

