Chorus Aviation (CHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Chorus Aviation had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of C$351.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.00 million.
CHR opened at C$3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.53. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.
In related news, Director David Levenson bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$121,440.00. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
