RB Global (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect RB Global to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RB Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. RB Global has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $256,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,841.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,043. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

