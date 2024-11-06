Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Brokerage stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

