Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2024

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAXGet Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 81.21% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Real Brokerage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 3.4 %

Real Brokerage stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

