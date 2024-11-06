Altus Group (AIF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Altus Group to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.50 million.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$53.64 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$35.29 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.06.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In other news, Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total transaction of C$1,026,241.32. In other news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Also, Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total transaction of C$1,026,241.32. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

