ArcelorMittal (MT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect ArcelorMittal to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MT opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading

