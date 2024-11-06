Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

