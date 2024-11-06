Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Target Price at $8.00

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 143,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

