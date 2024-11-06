Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upstart stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

In other news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at $35,898,165.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

