Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BEP opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

