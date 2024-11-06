Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $0.75-0.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.08-0.18 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $319.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -8.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

