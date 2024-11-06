Fortinet (FTNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortinet Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of FTNT opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62.
In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
