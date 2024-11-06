Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 29594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.
The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $859.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
