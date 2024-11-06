Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.89, but opened at $48.91. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 2,076,025 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.42.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

