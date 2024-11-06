Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $196.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $239.61, but opened at $217.80. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fabrinet shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 186,850 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FN

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $231.70.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.