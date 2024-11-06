Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $196.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $239.61, but opened at $217.80. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fabrinet shares last traded at $214.00, with a volume of 186,850 shares.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.17.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.50 and a 200-day moving average of $231.70.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
