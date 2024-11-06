Sabre Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,375 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 252% compared to the average volume of 2,947 put options.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 678,588 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sabre by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 33,353,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838,230 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in Sabre by 19.0% during the first quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 19,231,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,324,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,986,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 264,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

