FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SMP Issued By Roth Capital

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $729.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $41.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth $11,197,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

