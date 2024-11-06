What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Roku FY2024 Earnings?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $69.67 on Monday. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,544. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,544. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,267,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Roku by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

