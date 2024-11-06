TSE:AEM FY2024 EPS Increased by National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$118.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$60.17 and a 1-year high of C$123.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$1,147,630.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,900. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 135.63%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.