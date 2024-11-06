FY2024 EPS Estimate for Acadian Timber Decreased by Analyst

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Acadian Timber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Acadian Timber’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.96 million during the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Acadian Timber Price Performance

Shares of ADN opened at C$17.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.57. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$15.89 and a twelve month high of C$18.48.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

