FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:BDG Issued By Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$285.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.88 million.

