Atb Cap Markets Expects Increased Earnings for Capital Power

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.11.

TSE:CPX opened at C$58.60 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $317,981 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

