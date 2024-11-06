TSE:TCW FY2024 EPS Estimate Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.72.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 0.9 %

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.62 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

