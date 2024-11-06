Stifel Canada Decreases Earnings Estimates for Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.13.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$30.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$27.52 and a 12 month high of C$36.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

