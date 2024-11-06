Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.03 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

