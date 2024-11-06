Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.03 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

