Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.03 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.