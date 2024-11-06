FY2024 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health Decreased by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.50 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,780 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,091.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $143,565. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

