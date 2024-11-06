What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:NA FY2024 Earnings?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.35. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC downgraded National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$122.64.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$118.21. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$86.96 and a 1-year high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%.

Insider Activity at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

