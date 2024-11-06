TSE:SES FY2024 EPS Estimate Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SES. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.58.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:SES opened at C$16.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$16.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.80 per share, with a total value of C$200,560.90. In related news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,255 shares of company stock worth $339,081. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Further Reading

