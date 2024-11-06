Clarus Securities Comments on TSE:PIF FY2024 Earnings

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Clarus Securities cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

PIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE PIF opened at C$12.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.08 and a twelve month high of C$14.14.

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.