FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TSE:PIF Issued By Raymond James

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of PIF stock opened at C$12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$266.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.50. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$14.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

