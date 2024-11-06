FY2024 EPS Forecast for Fairfax Financial Reduced by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $208.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $208.81. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $51.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $230.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFH. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,822.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1,692.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,592.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$1,171.70 and a 1-year high of C$1,890.36. The company has a market cap of C$42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total transaction of C$6,924,875.22. In other news, Director Brian David Young sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,617.96, for a total value of C$6,924,875.22. Also, Senior Officer Olivier Elie Quesnel sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,566.13, for a total value of C$270,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,358.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,176. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

