FY2024 EPS Estimate for Spin Master Lifted by Analyst

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOY. TD Securities set a C$46.00 price objective on Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.13.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TOY stock opened at C$30.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.56. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$27.52 and a 1-year high of C$36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In other Spin Master news, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total transaction of C$147,963.85. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. Also, Director Chi Wah Yuen sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.45, for a total value of C$147,963.85. Insiders sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock worth $1,063,920 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

