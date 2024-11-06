TSE:TF FY2024 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.54 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 70.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TF. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Shares of TF stock opened at C$7.47 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$6.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$620.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.62.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

