Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

