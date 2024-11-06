Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $10.75 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.