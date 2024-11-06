Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
AVGR opened at $0.84 on Friday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.