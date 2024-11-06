StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 210.18%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.