Critical Comparison: Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) versus Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) and Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Fuchs”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Global Group $455.51 million 1.62 -$120.76 million $0.10 41.82 Fuchs $3.83 billion 1.73 $306.29 million $0.62 19.23

Fuchs has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group. Fuchs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Global Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fuchs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arrow Global Group and Fuchs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Global Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Fuchs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Global Group N/A N/A N/A Fuchs 8.52% 16.61% 12.17%

Summary

Fuchs beats Arrow Global Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

