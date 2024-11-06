Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $115.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,673.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,673.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,461. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,999 shares of company stock worth $8,148,868. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $136.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.