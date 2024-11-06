Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Target Price at $61.75

Unilever PLC (NYSE:ULGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL opened at $61.66 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.4755 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Unilever (NYSE:UL)

