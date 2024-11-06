Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $479.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $479.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
NYSE:MSI opened at $461.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.08 and its 200 day moving average is $407.09. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $298.63 and a 12 month high of $480.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.
