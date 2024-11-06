Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Target Price at C$30.60

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CAE from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a twelve month low of C$22.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

