Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$123.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

STN opened at C$115.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$111.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.60. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$85.01 and a 52 week high of C$122.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. In other news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired a total of 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

