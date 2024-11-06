Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price at $94.57

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.