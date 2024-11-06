HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $129.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

